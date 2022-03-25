Plans submitted to build 88 homes on part of former construction yard in Doncaster suburb

Applicant Vistry Partnerships Ltd, has requested to erect up to 88 homes, public open space and associated car parking, landscaping and infrastructure and construction of access from Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe.

The site where the homes will be constructed on brownfield land is part of the former site of construction firm Cementation Skanska.

The proposal comprises a range of one, two, three and four bedroom, two storey dwellings.

These include one bedroom maisonettes, two bedroom maisonettes, two bedroom terrace, two bedroom semi-detached, three bedroom terrace, three bedroom semi-detached, four bedroom semi-detached and four bedroom detached.

The developer has outlined that some of the site’s ‘constraints’ include the single access point for vehicles and pedestrians from Jossey Lane and noises emanating from adjacent industrial works and trainline.

But the plans also include a new vehicular and pedestrian access to be provided from Jossey Lane and a new site entrance road to incorporate improvement works in the form of a pedestrian island.

Plans also include acoustic barrier treatments to mitigate the noise coming from the East Coast Mainline and industrial operations.

An area of ‘public open space’ will also be provided in the south westerly region of the development site.

A spokesman for Vistry Partnerships Ltd, said: “This application is for a full planning application for the residential development of 88 dwellings.

“Detailed and careful consideration has been given to the proposals. The proposals create a development that not only respects the site and its surroundings but also provides a high quality and well considered place to live.

“The homes are well designed and functional providing good quality internal environments and attractive external spaces.

How the houses on a site off Jossey Lane in Scawthorpe could look.

“Properties are provided with in-curtilage parking, with a front or side driveway with generous garden space provided to the rear of each dwelling, providing private outdoor amenity space and the potential for homes to be extended and adapted in the future.

“In light of the documentation submitted in support of this application it is considered that consent should be granted for the proposed development.”