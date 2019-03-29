Plans submitted for flats block on disused car park in Doncaster town centre

Plans have been submitted for a new block of flats in Doncaster town centre.

Tasawer Hussain, along with DMS Architecture, have sent a detailed proposal to planning officers at the council for nine apartments on a disused car park between Dockin Hill Road and Church Way.

The properties, which are adjacent to the Stag Inn, will be a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats.

Wider plans also include a residents' car park with 10 spaces and a bicycle store.

No objections were received but the Environment Agency requested the ground floor should be used for parking only due to a risk of flooding which was deemed to be ‘medium/high risk’.

Doncaster Council is keen to redevelop the waterfront area of the town and moved quickly by signing an executive order to snap up a piece of land nearby.

DMS Architecture, on behalf of the applicant, said the development would ‘enhance the area’ and was sympathetic to its surroundings.

“The proposal is in line with Doncaster Council’s Unitary Development Plan as the application site is located within a Residential Amenity Area.

“This area has various opportunities for development and is in need of further investment to continue the efforts to tidy a number of vacant/dilapidated sites.

“The site is in an area that benefits from flood defences which are reported to be in good condition and well-maintained - as such, the residual risk of a breach of the flood defences is low.

“There are no habitable units at ground floor, and the ground floor structure and finishes can be protected through flood-resilient construction measures. Internal materials and finishes should conform to the aforementioned flood resilience."

Officers are expected to make a decision later this year.