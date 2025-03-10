Plans for new £8.2 million leisure centre for Doncaster are revealed

This is the first glimpse of what a planned new £8.2 million leisure centre for Doncaster will look like.

Mayor Ros Jones has unveiled plans for the new Edlington Leisure Facility set to be built adjacent to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in the village.

City of Doncaster Council gave the green light to the scheme when the mayor’s latest budget was approved last month.

Plans include a 20-metre pool to enable swimming lessons, aquafit and inflatable sessions alongside Swim4All and SEND sessions.

The scheme also includes a 35-station gym, wellbeing suite, café and viewing area.

Building works are set to commence later this year following legal and planning approvals.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “Across the country councils are closing or reducing opening hours of pools and leisure centres, whereas in Doncaster we are investing significantly in our leisure facilities, to enable our residents to live more active lives.

“This latest investment of £8.2m will build a brand-new leisure facility for Edlington adjacent to Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, providing a modern facility that will complement the wider Doncaster leisure offer.

Principal of Sir Thomas Wharton Academy Matt McDonald said: “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy and Maltby Learning Trust are working in partnership with City of Doncaster Council to deliver a new Leisure Facility in Edlington.

"The Academy and Trust Leaders are committed to enhancing the local sports provision in the area for children, young people, and their families, and recognise the benefit of this exciting development for the local community.”