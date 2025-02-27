Pensioners to target Ed Miliband over winter fuel cuts at Doncaster demo

Pensioners and retired trade union activists will challenge energy secretary and Doncaster MP Ed Miliband in his constituency tomorrow in protest at cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

The demo is part of Unite the union's campaign to highlight what it calls the “grave injustice” of cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

The protest will take place St Peters Community Hall, Bentley, from 2pm tomorrow.

Unite has surveyed Doncaster residents about losing their winter fuel payments, and about the extortionate cost of gas and electricity while the big energy companies make billions in profit.

The survey found:

85.2 per cent of the people who responded to the February 2025 survey had lost their winter fuel payments as a result of Labour’s cuts to entitlement.

88.1 per cent of the people who responded to the survey supported public ownership of the UK energy system (national average around 2/3).

83.2 per cent of the people who responded told United they had struggled to pay their energy costs in the last 12 months.

The union said: “Mr Miliband has refused to meet Unite's retired members and his local constituents publicly to discuss the findings.

"Instead, Unite will be handing the findings of this survey to the energy secretary in his Doncaster North constituency.

“This is the latest in a series of protests and demonstrations organised by Unite in support of its retired members suffering from the government's decision.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Instead of picking the pocket of pensioners, the government should be looking at a wealth tax that targets the very richest in society.

"Our members and constituents will be telling Ed Miliband just how tough things are for them and that the government must reverse this cut immediately."

Unite has also launched a judicial review process on behalf of the union and its retired members to overturn the government’s decision to cut the winter fuel payment to all but the poorest pensioners.

Unite’s case is built on the belief that the government has acted unlawfully and its action is having a terrible effect on millions of older people in society and will likely cause an increase in cold related deaths.