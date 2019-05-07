With a 31.7% turnout at last week’s election, the Conservatives retained control of North Lincolnshire Council with 27 seats, having gained one from Labour, who now have 16.

But how did candidates at town and parish council level get on in the Isle?

Here we have the full list of results, as provided by North Lincolnshire Council, and an overview of what happened across the rest of the country.

Crowle and Ealand Town Council

Elected are:

Julie Reed (Local Conservatives)

Norman Arrand (Local Conservatives)

Melvyn James Bailey (Local Conservatives)

Alan Eric Phillip Rayment

Robbie John Pender

Ronald George Stewart (Local Conservative)

John David Ramsden

Sheila Deirdre Walshe (Local Conservative)

Ian Harold Mason

Haxey Parish Council

Elected are:

Leslie Ian Thorpe

Alan Holgate

John William Smedley

Pauline Lesley Booth

Mark David Bond

David Keith Harris

Mark Parkin

Trevor James Foreman

Christopher Mark Layton

James Orton

Carol Lindley

Helen Condliff

David William Knowles

George Raymond Fiddler

Michael Anthony Carlile

Owston Ferry Parish Council

Elected are:

John Barry Temperton

Ian Thomas Woodcock

Gary Jonathan Stevens

Ian Charles Walker

Ann Louise Parkin

David Christopher Green

Christopher Trevor Bland

George Edward Watts

Glyn David Brumby

Catherine Edward

Timothy Paul Wood

The local elections in parts of the United Kingdom were held last Thursday with 248 English local councils, six directly elected mayors in England, and all 11 local councils in Northern Ireland being contested.

A total of 8,798 councillors were elected: terms were up for 8,773 seats, but eight elections for a total of 14 seats were postponed due to the death of a candidate; there were also casual vacancies to be filled: 38 in England (including on nine councils with no other elections) and one on Dundee City Council in Scotland.

With the exception of areas whose electoral cycle has temporarily changed (due to a boundary review) or permanently changed, or that have been reorganised, the seats up for election in England were last contested in the 2015 local elections, on the same day as the general election of that year.

The seats in Northern Ireland were last regularly contested in 2014.

Conservative councillors were elected to 3,561 seats, a decrease of 1,333 from their previous count. Labour won 2,023 seats, down by 82.

The biggest winners were the Liberal Democrats, who gained 704 seats to make a total of 1,351 councillors, and the Green Party, who gained 194 seats for a total of 265 seats. UKIP lost 145 seats, having only 31 councillors elected.

All registered electors (British, Irish, Commonwealth and EU citizens) who were aged 18 or over on the day of the election were entitled to vote in the local elections. A person with two homes (such as a university student having a term-time address and living at home during holidays) could register to vote at both addresses as long as the addresses are not in the same electoral area, and can vote in the local elections for the two different local councils. Ten local authorities required voters to provide ID as part of trial schemes.