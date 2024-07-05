Pair of Doncaster MPs land jobs in Keir Starmer's new Labour cabinet

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two Doncaster Labour MPs have been named in the first cabinet of new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ed Miliband, who reclaimed his Doncaster North seat has been named as Energy Secretary while John Healey, who won the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency, has been named new defence secretary.

Mr Miliband, 54, has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero since 2021 and it marks a return to Cabinet, serving under Gordon Brown between 2007 and 2010.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Mr Healey, a stalwart of Labour's frontbench, has been an MP since 1997 and replaces Grant Shapps as defence secretary.

John Healey and Ed Miliband have been named in Sir Keir Starmer's first Labour cabinet.John Healey and Ed Miliband have been named in Sir Keir Starmer's first Labour cabinet.
John Healey and Ed Miliband have been named in Sir Keir Starmer's first Labour cabinet.

He served in the Blair-Brown governments as well as the shadow cabinets of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn before becoming Sir Keir's shadow defence secretary in 2020.

The pair will be joined at Westminster by Sally Jameson, who won the Doncaster Central seat and Lee Pitcher who defeated sitting MP Nick Fletcher to take Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme.

Related topics:John HealeyEd MilibandKeir StarmerMPsDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.