Pair of Doncaster MPs land jobs in Keir Starmer's new Labour cabinet
Ed Miliband, who reclaimed his Doncaster North seat has been named as Energy Secretary while John Healey, who won the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency, has been named new defence secretary.
Mr Miliband, 54, has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero since 2021 and it marks a return to Cabinet, serving under Gordon Brown between 2007 and 2010.
Meanwhile, 65-year-old Mr Healey, a stalwart of Labour's frontbench, has been an MP since 1997 and replaces Grant Shapps as defence secretary.
He served in the Blair-Brown governments as well as the shadow cabinets of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn before becoming Sir Keir's shadow defence secretary in 2020.
The pair will be joined at Westminster by Sally Jameson, who won the Doncaster Central seat and Lee Pitcher who defeated sitting MP Nick Fletcher to take Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme.
