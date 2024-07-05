Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Doncaster Labour MPs have been named in the first cabinet of new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ed Miliband, who reclaimed his Doncaster North seat has been named as Energy Secretary while John Healey, who won the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency, has been named new defence secretary.

Mr Miliband, 54, has served as Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero since 2021 and it marks a return to Cabinet, serving under Gordon Brown between 2007 and 2010.

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Mr Healey, a stalwart of Labour's frontbench, has been an MP since 1997 and replaces Grant Shapps as defence secretary.

He served in the Blair-Brown governments as well as the shadow cabinets of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn before becoming Sir Keir's shadow defence secretary in 2020.