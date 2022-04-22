‘Other Tory mayors show how effective we can be’ – Why Clive Watkinson of the Conservatives thinks he should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Clive Watkinson, Conservative candidate for South Yorkshire mayor.

The candidates running to be the next South Yorkshire mayor have been asked to explain in their own words why they should be elected to replace Dan Jarvis.

Here is Clive Watkinson from the Conservatives …

“I want to be mayor so South Yorkshire can achieve its full potential and make the lives of everyone living and working here better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People in South Yorkshire have been taken for granted for too long – now it must change.

“I will be the best ambassador for South Yorkshire and bring new companies, new jobs and a new sense of pride.

“I will improve transport links, particularly with Manchester and the North West. I’ll create a recruitment hub linking employers with potential employees and ensure less bureaucracy and more action.

“I want to be mayor to shout about the world class businesses and world class people we have here and encourage more business and the Government to invest in us.

“South Yorkshire has proved it can vote Conservative with the three excellent MPs we have here. I will work with Miriam Cates, Nick Fletcher and Alexander Stafford and the Government to ensure we do the best we can for South Yorkshire.

“The impact mayors have made in Teesside and the West Midlands shows how effective a Conservative mayor can be.

“A vote for me on Thursday, May 5 will make your life and the whole of South Yorkshire better.”

The full list of candidates are: