"Only God should take life away": Doncaster MP blasted for speaking out against assisted dying
Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said he was opposed to euthanasia during a debate in the House of Commons – especially among young people.
He said: “My argument against this from a legislative point of view is no matter how tight we make any bill the scope will no doubt be widened over time.
“This was wrongly disputed in the debate.
“I do not ever want euthanasia to be an option on any medical pathway especially with regard to the young.
“And as a Christian I believe life is precious and God given and only he should take it away.”
In recent years, TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen has fronted the campaign for allowing assisted dying after being diagnosed with lung cancer and in December last year, revealed that she had joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.
However, the Tory MP, who is a committed Christian, came under fire from some constituents over his stance.
One told him: “Can't back you on this point Nick.
“The Christianity bit has nothing to do with the argument – not everyone is religious. There is something wrong with a society that treats humans worse than animals.
“Yes it's a complex issue and in no way should it be allowed without serious debate and cast iron regulations, but the choice should be available.”
Another told him: “Difficult one Nick and do value the pro life stance you take.
“Not everyone shares your faith though and has a very different view. Many put dignity above grasping for a painful end of life whenever that may be.
“Unable to be mobile, toileting, eating, dressing, the most basic of human functions taken away because of terminal and regressing illnesses that plague once proud and dignified people in the knowledge that their official medical diagnosis has stunted their life expectancy.
“Who are we to legislate and draw up "legal" papers for people who are medically terminal to tell them they should live in pain and have all decency, human rights and their own choices removed from them because of political dogma who knows nothing about the individual and their circumstance?
“With respect, I disagree on this one.”
Another added: “I am sorry but I don't agree. Especially about God! What a load of rubbish. You made some interesting points that I could listen to, your right in saying you wouldn't all be there all of the time to make sure the rules don't change but to the spout about some fictional being that is supposed to protect all when there are people suffering everyday is utter drivel.”
Another blasted: “How dare you make decisions like that on my behalf. It's quite obvious your thinking is flawed believing in some kind of magic sky-daddy. Of course life is precious, but it is not your life - you can choose to suffer if you wish, but don't take away the dignity of a peaceful death from those of us who might wish it.”
