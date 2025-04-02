Nominations close for Doncaster mayor and councillor elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nominations to become the next mayor of Doncaster have officially closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadline to stand was 4pm today – and the full list of candidates for the mayoral election and City of Doncaster Council races will be released in the next 24 hours.

Doncaster will go to the polls on May 1 to elect a new mayor – here’s all we know so far about the 2025 mayoral election in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, local government elections to elect ward councillors for City of Doncaster Council will take place, along with town and parish council elections.

Norminations for mayor and councillors in Doncaster have now closed.

What’s happening?

The mayoral election is to choose a new directly elected mayor of Doncaster.

The first directly elected mayor of Doncaster was selected in May 2002, when Martin Winter won for Labour.

The incumbent mayor is Ros Jones, who was elected as a member of the Labour Party at the last mayoral election which was held in 2021, when she won a third term after previous victories in 2017 and 2013, when she defeated incumbent Peter Davies.

Who’s won before?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the results of all Doncaster’s previous mayoral elections

2021: Ros Jones (Labour)

2017: Ros Jones (Labour)

2013: Ros Jones (Labour)

2009: Peter Davies (English Democrats)

2005: Martin Winter (Labour)

2002: Martin Winter (Labour)

In May 2012, voters decided in a referendum to keep the position of directly elected mayor.

Who can I vote for?

Official nominations will be confirmed by tomrrow.

Those who have officially been named by their parties as candidates are:

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)

Independent candidate Richard Vallance has also indicated his intentions to stand.

What are the deadlines for nominations?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Notice of Election was published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.

The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms was 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025.

The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.