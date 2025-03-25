Nigel Farage to unveil Reform UK mayoral candidate in Doncaster today

Nigel Farage will visit Doncaster today to officially unveil Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming mayoral election.

Supporters will gather at Doncaster Racecourse for the rally from noon where Mr Farage will personally unveil his party’s candidate for the May 1 poll.

He has described the £5 a head gathering as an “unmissable event” and added: “With the May local elections fast approaching, this is a crucial moment for us all to come together and build on our momentum.

“I am excited to announce that we will be revealing our official Doncaster Mayoral candidate, who will fight to bring real reform and put the great people of Doncaster first.”

“Whether you've been with us from the start or are a new Reform UK Member, your presence is vital.

“I look forward to seeing you there as we continue to take Reform UK from strength to strength.”

The party has already announced a huge field of candidates for the City of Doncaster Council elections which will be held on the same day, with the party planning to contest every ward.

Mr Farage has long targeted Doncaster and put the city at the top of his list of targets for this year’s election, launching a huge recruiting drive in the city earlier this year.

Reform UK’s announcement has been hotly anticipated, with speculation growing in recent weeks as to who the candidate bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones would be and when it would be announced.

Full details of this year’s mayoral election can be found HERE