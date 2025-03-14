Nigel Farage to reveal Doncaster mayoral candidate at racecourse rally

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will personally unveil his party’s Doncaster mayoral candidate in a huge rally at the Racecourse.

Speculation has been growing in recent days on who the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll will be.

Now, in an email to members, Mr Farage has confirmed that Reform’s hopeful will be revealed in a £5 a head gathering at Doncaster Racecourse on March 25.

Described as an “unmissable event” Mr Farage wrote: “With the May local elections fast approaching, this is a crucial moment for us all to come together and build on our momentum.

“I am excited to announce that we will be revealing our official Doncaster Mayoral candidate, who will fight to bring real reform and put the great people of Doncaster first.”

“Whether you've been with us from the start or are a new Reform UK Member, your presence is vital. Tickets for the event are available to book now for £5.

“I look forward to seeing you there as we continue to take Reform UK from strength to strength.”

The party has already announced a huge field of candidates for the City of Doncaster Council elections which will be held on the same day, with the party planning to contest every word.

Mr Farage has long targeted Doncaster and put the city at the top of his list of targets for this year’s election, launching a huge recruiting drive in the city earlier this year.

Full details of this year’s mayoral election can be found HERE