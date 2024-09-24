Nigel Farage says Doncaster a key target for Reform UK at future elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says Doncaster is a key target for his party at upcoming elections.

The Clacton MP, who has a long history of connections with Doncaster and widespread support for his party across the region, said Doncaster was one of his party’s main targets at next year’s local and mayoral elections.

He wants to build on the results of the summer’s general election, where his party finished second in ten Yorkshire seats.

Local and mayoral elections are taking place in Doncaster in May 2025, with Farage confirming it would be a district his party would "focus on" in an interview with the BBC.

Nigel Farage says Reform UK is targeting Doncaster.

"There are many parts of the old South Yorkshire coalfield that I genuinely believe will be very, very serious target seats for us come the next election," he said.

He said the party was "forming branches rapidly right across Yorkshire".

"We’re looking ahead to 2026 to 2027 when there are big sets of elections right across the county," he said.

"The one we’re going to focus on will be Doncaster next year when the whole of that district is up."

In 2023, then Doncaster Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher invited the ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader to stand for Parliament in Doncaster

Asked on BBC’s Politics Live whether he would welcome Mr Farage to the Conservative Party, Mr Fletcher, who lost his seat at the General Election, said: “Yes, why not?

"He can come and stand in Doncaster Central and stand with me, if that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.

It was not the first time Mr Farage had been touted as a potential MP for Doncaster, being urged to stand at the last election to make the city ‘Capital of Brexit.’

And a previous campaign to get him to stand in Doncaster was launced in 2017.

Mr Farage has strong connections with Doncaster, with both UKIP and Reform conferences being held in Doncaster on several occasions in recent years.

In 2014 he said: "It's no coincidence that we're holding our conference here. We are now parking our tanks on the Labour Party's lawn."

And in 2019, he came to Doncaster in his Brexit Party battle bus, meeting activists at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe.