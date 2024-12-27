Nigel Farage begins huge recruiting drive in Doncaster as Reform UK targets city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has begun a huge recruiting drive in Doncaster to secure candidates ahead of next year’s elections – with the city firmly in his party’s sights.

The party has begun delivering thousands of leaflets to homes across Doncaster, calling on people to put themselves forwards as contenders for seats as parish councillors and City of Doncaster councillors.

Campaigning under the banner of “Family Community Country” the leaflets proclaim: “Reform have arrived – local candidates for local people.

“We are working with you for Family Community Country.

Nigel Farage on a visit to Doncaster in 2015. (Photo: Getty).

“Let's take proper care of our local essential services.

“Children before school budgets and Ofsted.

“Build affordable homes with improved regulations

“Slash NHS waiting times, stop wasting £££, better conditions for workers

“A healthy active community = happy workforce." Another key pledge added: “Safe guarding for all members of society, young, old, fit or vulnerable, more in-person policing, less red tape, faster response times and a fairer justice system

"Empower your community to spend your hard-earned, hard-taxed money effectively and with full accountability.”

“Join Reform to put real peopple from grass roots level in places where it matters most, and help us change Doncaster for the better.”

"You can make a difference - make a stand for your family and community during the Doncaster Local Elections - become a Reform Doncaster city councillor or a Reform parish councillor, if you want to stand up for your family and community, emailing [email protected] or call 07546 905700.”

Earlier this year, Mr Farage said Doncaster was a key target for his party at the upcoming elections.

The Clacton MP, who has a long history of connections with Doncaster and widespread support for his party across the region, said Doncaster was one of his party’s main targets at next year’s local and mayoral elections.

He wants to build on the results of the summer’s general election, where his party finished second in ten Yorkshire seats.

He said the party was "forming branches rapidly right across Yorkshire".

"The one we’re going to focus on will be Doncaster next year when the whole of that district is up."

In 2023, then Doncaster Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher invited the ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader to stand for Parliament in Doncaster

Asked on BBC’s Politics Live whether he would welcome Mr Farage to the Conservative Party, Mr Fletcher, who lost his seat at the General Election, said: “Yes, why not?

"He can come and stand in Doncaster Central and stand with me, if that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.

It was not the first time Mr Farage had been touted as a potential MP for Doncaster, being urged to stand at the last election to make the city ‘Capital of Brexit.’

And a previous campaign to get him to stand in Doncaster was launced in 2017.

Mr Farage has strong connections with Doncaster, with both UKIP and Reform conferences being held in Doncaster on several occasions in recent years.

In 2014 he said: "It's no coincidence that we're holding our conference here. We are now parking our tanks on the Labour Party's lawn."

And in 2019, he came to Doncaster in his Brexit Party battle bus, meeting activists at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe.