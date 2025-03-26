"Nick's got plans to make it right!" Song released in support of Tory mayor hopeful
The rock song, entitled Nick F, has been uploaded to YouTube ahead of the upcoming mayoral election on May 1 and has been described as the “soundtrack” to the vote.
And while there’s no video to accompany the song on the clips sharing platform, the song, credited to “John Parrody and Glenn Bluff” has been listened to more than 60 times since its release earlier this month.
It is not thought Mr Fletcher was involved in the song at all, which you can listen to HERE
The track is former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher’s manifesto in lyric form – and includes pledges such as free parking, making Doncaster “strong” and creating “better days” in the city.
The full words to the song:
Drive downtown, nowhere to park
The council’s rules have left a mark
Shops are empty, the streets look bare
People feel like no-one cares
But now there’s hope, we see the light
Nick’s got plans to make it right
The city open, parking free,
He’s got a vision, can’t you see?
Nick Fletcher’s plan
Doncaster strong
Bring back life where it belongs
Cut the waste, let’s make it lean
Better days for you and me
No more rules that make no sense
No big bills at our expense
Council cuts, less red tape
A city that will innovate
People cheer, the streets awake
A fresh new start, a move to make
Nick says, ‘hey, we’ll get this done’
Doncaster’s time has just begun
Nick Fletcher’s plan
Doncaster strong
Bring back life where it belongs
Cut the waste, let’s make it lean
Better days for you and me
The city glows, the people cheer
A brand new start. a brand new year
Nick’s the one to lead the way
Vote for change, a brighter day
Nick Fletcher’s plan
Doncaster strong
Bring back life where it belongs
Cut the waste, let’s make it lean
Better days for you and me
Whoah-oh, you and me
For you and me
For you and me
