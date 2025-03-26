"Nick's got plans to make it right!" Song released in support of Tory mayor hopeful

A song proclaiming “Nick’s got plans to make it right” and “Nick says ‘hey, we’ll get this done,” has been released in support of Doncaster Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher in his bid to become mayor.

The rock song, entitled Nick F, has been uploaded to YouTube ahead of the upcoming mayoral election on May 1 and has been described as the “soundtrack” to the vote.

And while there’s no video to accompany the song on the clips sharing platform, the song, credited to “John Parrody and Glenn Bluff” has been listened to more than 60 times since its release earlier this month.

It is not thought Mr Fletcher was involved in the song at all, which you can listen to HERE

The track is former Don Valley MP Mr Fletcher’s manifesto in lyric form – and includes pledges such as free parking, making Doncaster “strong” and creating “better days” in the city.

The full words to the song:

Drive downtown, nowhere to park

The council’s rules have left a mark

Shops are empty, the streets look bare

People feel like no-one cares

But now there’s hope, we see the light

Nick’s got plans to make it right

The city open, parking free,

He’s got a vision, can’t you see?

Nick Fletcher’s plan

Doncaster strong

Bring back life where it belongs

Cut the waste, let’s make it lean

Better days for you and me

No more rules that make no sense

No big bills at our expense

Council cuts, less red tape

A city that will innovate

People cheer, the streets awake

A fresh new start, a move to make

Nick says, ‘hey, we’ll get this done’

Doncaster’s time has just begun

Nick Fletcher’s plan

Doncaster strong

Bring back life where it belongs

Cut the waste, let’s make it lean

Better days for you and me

The city glows, the people cheer

A brand new start. a brand new year

Nick’s the one to lead the way

Vote for change, a brighter day

Nick Fletcher’s plan

Doncaster strong

Bring back life where it belongs

Cut the waste, let’s make it lean

Better days for you and me

Whoah-oh, you and me

For you and me

For you and me