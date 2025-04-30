Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Labour have said the Conservative candidate for Mayor of Doncaster has “run out of ideas”, after his Facebook account reposted a cropped version of a Labour campaign advert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 30, 2025, Nick Fletcher’s verified Facebook account posted an image of a grey playing cards box which read “Don’t Gamble the Airport on Reform”.

The image was identical to a campaign advert posted to Ros Jones’ account, but with Labour branding cropped out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nick Fletcher seems to be out of ideas and panicking as polling day nears. The choice is clear for people in Doncaster tomorrow only Ros Jones will deliver for Doncaster.”

The two posts on Facebook including Ros Jones' original post on the left, and the image posted to Nick Fletcher's page on the right. | Facebook

Responding to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Nick Fletcher said: “I don’t agree with Ros Jones on most things, but I do on this.”

Reform UK’s Alexander Jones has faced repeat criticism from airport-supporting candidates for not offering unconditional support for the project.

In his interview with the LDRS, Jones said he was committed to reopening DSA, but on the condition that he clears over £400million worth of council debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher said to the LDRS: “I fought hard for the airport as an MP when Reform were absent. Even now, their last minute candidate is absent. Failing to attend meetings and answer questions.

“The airport cannot be trusted to an absent Mayor. Farage may be willing to throw Alexander Jones under the bus. I am not willing to see our airport follow suit.

“We can’t play poker with the airport.”