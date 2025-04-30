Doncaster elections 2025: Conservative candidate appears to post Labour campaign advert on Facebook

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:18 BST
The Conservative candidate for Mayor of Doncaster has said he agrees with Labour’s Ros Jones that Reform UK are a threat to Doncaster Sheffield Airport, after his Facebook account posted a cropped version of a Labour campaign advert.

On April 30, 2025, Nick Fletcher’s verified Facebook account posted an image of a grey playing cards box which read “Don’t Gamble the Airport on Reform”.

The image was identical to a campaign advert posted to Ros Jones’ account, but with Labour branding cropped out.

Responding to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Nick Fletcher said: “I don’t agree with Ros Jones on most things, but I do on this.”

The two posts on Facebook including Ros Jones' original post on the left, and the image posted to Nick Fletcher's page on the right.The two posts on Facebook including Ros Jones' original post on the left, and the image posted to Nick Fletcher's page on the right.
The two posts on Facebook including Ros Jones' original post on the left, and the image posted to Nick Fletcher's page on the right. | Facebook

Reform UK’s Alexander Jones has faced repeat criticism from airport-supporting candidates for not offering unconditional support for the project.

In his interview with the LDRS, Jones said he was committed to reopening DSA, but on the condition that he clears over £400million worth of council debt.

Fletcher said to the LDRS: “I fought hard for the airport as an MP when Reform were absent. Even now, their last minute candidate is absent. Failing to attend meetings and answer questions.

“The airport cannot be trusted to an absent Mayor. Farage may be willing to throw Alexander Jones under the bus. I am not willing to see our airport follow suit.

“We can’t play poker with the airport.”

