New Doncaster MP thanks constituents for patience as he sets up office after election

A new Doncaster MP has thanked constituents for their patience while he set up his new office after victory at the General Election – and says he and his staff are now ready to get stuck into casework.

Labour’s Lee Pitcher won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat earlier this year, taking it from sitting Conservative MP Nick Fletcher who had previously represented Don Valley.

In an update to voters, Mr Pitcher said: “Parliament is currently in recess, which means I've recently been working full time in the constituency to make sure I have everything in place to serve you effectively.

“As a brand new MP, it has taken time to work through the various new procedures, processes and training sessions required to begin to effectively deal with casework. I appreciate everyone's patience while this has been happening.

New Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher has thanked constituents for their patience.

“I have been working non-stop to quickly establish my office, hire staff and begin to work through casework. I thank everyone who has so far been in touch for their patience during this time and assure you that I am working hard to get everything in place.

“I am happy to say that the majority of my staff are now hired, and having gone through the necessary vetting procedures, are now working as quickly as possible through casework - prioritising the most urgent cases.

“A point of note - please bear in mind that I cannot respond to enquiries or casework over social media. Please email me at [email protected].”