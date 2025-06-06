New build homes must have solar panels, says Doncaster MP Ed Miliband

Builders will be required to fit solar panels to the "vast majority" of new build homes in England under changes to be published this year, Doncaster MP and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said.

The regulations will require developers to add panels unless the buildings fall under certain exemptions such as being covered by shade.

Speaking to the BBC, Doncaster North MP M Miliband said the move was "just common sense" adding that solar panels would save the typical household £500 a year on their energy bills.

The Home Builders Federation said it backed fitting more panels but cautioned against introducing "burdensome" paperwork which it said could harm government efforts to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

The rules will be included in the Future Homes Standard, which will detail a wider plan for improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The government says it will be published in autumn but there will be a transitional period for developers to adjust to the regulation changes.

The Labour government is now promising to introduce rules which would mandate developers to add solar panels to all new builds.

Asked if the government would stick to the 40% figure proposed by the previous Conservative government, Miliband said the details would be set out in the autumn.

"The problem about the previous system was that it said you would had to have a certain percentage of coverage of solar panels but if you couldn't achieve that percentage you didn't have to do anything at all.

"Under our plans, we are not going to say that. We are going to say even if you can't hit 40% you will still have to have some solar panels, except in rare exceptional cases."

Mr Miliband said the number of homes with solar panels had to be "much, much higher" adding: "It's got to be almost universal."

Asked if he worried developers would pass the cost of adding solar panels on to buyers, Miliband said he didn't think there would be an effect on house prices.

Neil Jefferson, head of the Home Builders Federation, said an estimated two in five new homes had solar panels and that the industry was "getting increasingly used to incorporating solar panels within the building of new homes".

"The government just needs to take care to make sure that it does not prescribe and mandate to much on rooftops."

"If every single home needs to be applied for on an exemption basis that will slow up the delivery of desperately-needed new homes, that administration will be burdensome."

Increasing solar power is one way the government hopes to reduce the country's carbon emissions.

The UK is legally committed to reaching its net zero target by 2050, meaning the UK must cut carbon emissions until it removes as much as it produces, in line with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

In 2022, emissions from residential buildings made up 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

Solar power remains the UK's sixth largest source of electricity, behind gas, wind, imports, nuclear and biomass.

The net-zero goal was set by the previous Conservative government and retained by Labour.