Neighbour’s anger over housing development next to school playground in Doncaster

The applicant, listed only as Mr T. Lewis, has applied to build 17 homes on land off Arksey Lane in Bentley.

A previous application of 18 dwellings was rejected by councillors on the planning committee earlier this year.

The applicant in a statement said the new proposal seeks to address the reasons for refusal which related to community use, problems with highways and private amenity space.

The location of 17 potential homes next to a school in a Doncaster suburb.

But the new application has promoted one objection from a nearby resident.

Neighbour Simon Haigh said: “I don’t believe any circumstance has changed since the last application was rejected except for one dwelling less.

“There has been an increase of dust in the area after this land was scraped bare, surely a building site next to a school playground will have detrimental effect on pupils’ welfare.”

Objections to the first application outlined the space had in the past been used as sports pitches but the applicant said this was not the case.

An email from a councillor officer said the site was marketed by the DMBC Estates department and no community groups expressed any interest in purchasing the land.

Each property has a minimum of two parking spaces provided with plots one to six having three each.

The one-bedroom apartments have one allotted space each with two additional visitor parking spaces provided. A further four visitor spaces are provided with access directly off the mews court.

A spokesman for the applicant, said: “The land is located within the Bentley village envelope and would provide economic affordable housing for sale on the open market.

“The site layout has been designed to mitigate the noise from the existing industrial estate and the extensive landscaped gardens would provide an attractive but unusual form of development.

“The land is not used for any public, communal or recreational use so its loss will cause no great problems to the immediate community.

“This is an opportunity to establish a small self-contained development within an existing village setting and should be encouraged.