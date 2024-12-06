MPs' delight as first plane lands at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in two years

Doncaster’s MPs and politicians have expressed their delight after the first plane landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for the first time in over two years – paving the way for its full re-opening.

The 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo, operated by aviation firm 2Excel, landed with mayor Ros Jones among the civic dignataries welcoming it – the first since the Finningley base was closed by owners Peel in November 2022.

The arrival is the first step to City of Doncaster Council’s re-opening of the airport, with commerical flights scheduled to take off by Spring 2026.

Doncaster MPs Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme), Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) and Bassetlaw MP Jo White were all there to welcome the aircraft.

Earlier this year, the authority signed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel and Mayor Jones says an operator to run the airport has been identified but as yet has not been announced.

It is anticipated that a number of the company’s aircraft will return to the former airport over the coming weeks to be winter housed on site.

Mayor Jones shared a video of the aircraft being guided into a hangar and said: “This morning we are at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as we see the first 2Excel plane land back in Doncaster.

"This is yet another step forward in reopening our airport to passengers in Spring 2026.”

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson said: “Amazing to see the first plane of many to land at our airport ahead of passenger flights in Spring 2026.”

Bassetlaw MP Jo White said: “Today was a huge day that defines the future for Doncaster Airport.

“I saw the first flight land since Peel took the horrific decision to close everything down and pull out.

“2Excel, a critical logistics company that has continued to headquarter itself at the airport, landed a plane and is focused on getting back to where they left off.

This is great news for the future of the airport and I was delighted to be there. I was told that the support and campaigning from Bassetlaw people has made a big difference in helping to get decisions over the line.”

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who has led the public fight to re-open the airport through his Save DSA Facebook group said: “The first aircraft has landed back at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

“What a result.”

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey said: “So pleased to see the first 2Excel plane land back at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for the first time in two years this morning!

“This is a great step towards the reopening of the airport for passengers in Spring 2026

“As Doncaster MPs we’ve all been working hard behind the scenes to help support Mayor Ros Jones, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to reopen our airport which has incredible potential, bringing jobs and opportunity to Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire economy.”

Earlier this week, airline giant Jet2 said it was seeking talks with Doncaster Sheffield Airport chiefs with the view to the firm’s flights taking off from there.