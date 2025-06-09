MP secures fencing for Doncaster park after residents' safety fears

A Doncaster MP has secured safety fencing for a park in his constituency over fears a lack of security could lead to the area being targeted by nuisance bikers and dogs.

There were also fears about children’s safety over the proximity of the park to a busy road in Skellow.

Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband stepped in to secure railings from City of Doncaster Council.

He said: “I was recently contacted by a constituent who brought to my attention concerns about the safety of the play area at Crossfield Lane park in Skellow.

"With no fence in place, there were understandable worries about its proximity to the road, dogs entering the space, and off-road motorbikes accessing the nearby field.

“I shared these concerns and contacted City of Doncaster Council to ask if a fence could be installed around the play area.

"I’m really pleased to say that the council have now agreed to place bow top fencing with a self-closing gate around the play area.

"I am also pleased that they are having a vehicle barrier gate installed to restrict vehicular access to the park.

“The Council inform me that the order has been placed and the new safety measures should be installed over the coming months.

“If you have any concerns about parks or play areas in the area where you live please don’t hesitate to get in touch — I’m always keen to help where I can."

You can contact Mr Miliband via email at his office at [email protected]