MP secures debate to discuss Doncaster Sheffield Airport in Parliament

A city MP battling to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has secured a debate to discuss its economic contribution in Parliament.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme will lead the discussion in the House of Commons next month.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I have secured a Parliamentary debate on the economic contribution of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"This is a huge opportunity to highlight to Parliament the economic potential DSA’s reopening would bring to our region.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher will lead a debate in Parliament on Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I’ll be sharing more updates in the coming week, but this is another important step forward in the fight to #SaveDSA!

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones recently confirmed that German-firm Munich Airport International will oversee operations at the former RAF Finningley site, which closed its doors in 2022.

The plan is to see planes return to the skies by spring 2026.

The debate will take place on Tuesday 25 February.