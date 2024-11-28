MP Ed Miliband welcomes radical employment reforms to help Doncaster working.

The government has this week published its plans for the biggest reform to employment support in a generation, backed by £240m investment to get Britain working.

Ed Miliband, the Member of Parliament for Doncaster North has welcomed these plans, saying they will give people in the city the support they need to find good jobs.

The plans, set out by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, will transform job centres across Britain, give local leaders in England and Wales the power and money to drive their own agendas, and ensure that every young person in Doncaster is either earning or learning.

Job centres in Doncaster North will benefit from an improved digital offer, greater flexibility for work coaches to support those looking for work, a joint jobs and careers service, and a joined-up approach with other local services. They will be more focused on serving local employers’ needs.

Extra capacity will also be deployed to reduce waiting lists across 20 NHS England Trusts with highest levels of inactivity, including Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

In addition to this, South Yorkshire is set to benefit with the introduction of ‘Mayoral-led trailblazers’, who will work across the region to tackle economic inactivity by joining up work, skills and health support.

The announcement has been welcomed by the MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, who believes that these are the exact reforms that are needed to rebuild Britain, drive up employment and drive down poverty in Doncaster North.

Mr Miliband said: “The plans set out this week by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions are a crucial step forward in our aim for national renewal.

“With 2.8m people locked out of work because of long-term sickness, and young people being denied opportunities before they’ve even begun, nothing less than radical reform is required.

“Breaking down barriers of employment is a key mission for this government. One way to break the poverty cycle is to ensure that everyone who can work has a good job. The government has committed to this principle and will champion the workers across Doncaster North.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard said: “In South Yorkshire, work, health and skills barriers have prevented people here making the most of their talents for far too long.

"That’s why we’re determined to address those barriers through our pioneering 18 Pathways to Work Commission.

"The Commission’s report set out recommendations that could unlock the full potential of our communities and I’m really pleased that the Government has backed our pioneering approach.

“In South Yorkshire we have led the way in highlighting the importance of bringing work, health and skills together as we support people back into employment.

"We now have a government that understands the importance of devolution and joined-up working, and together we are undertaking the biggest reforms to how we support people into work for a generation.

“Our trailblazer will help us to create a bigger and better economy in South Yorkshire that helps people to stay near and go far.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP said: “To get Britain growing, we need to get Britain working again. Our reforms will break down barriers to opportunity, help people to get into work and on at work, allow local leaders to boost jobs and growth, and give our children and young people the best opportunities to get on in life.

“The Get Britain Working White Paper shows that this Government stands unashamedly for work. We will make sure everyone, regardless of their background, age, ethnicity, health, disability or postcode can benefit from the dignity and purpose work can bring.

“We can build a healthier, wealthier nation – driving up employment and opportunity, skills and productivity – while driving down the benefit bill.”

This comes as part of the Government’s plan to Get Britain Working, which sets out its first major steps to achieve an ambitious 80 per cent employment rate.

Jobcentre reform

Jobcentres across Great Britain will be overhauled and in England will be brought together with the National Careers Service. This will be kickstarted by £55 million of investment, to help people get into work, stay in work, build skills and progress in their career.

A radically improved digital offer will be trialled to bring Jobcentres into the 21st century, with the DWP using the latest technologies and AI to provide up-to date information on jobs, skills and other support and to free up Work Coach time.

Staff at Jobcentres will have more flexibility to offer a more personalised service to jobseekers – moving away from the ‘tick box’ culture. New coaching academies will also be set up to upskill, so work coaches, our greatest assets, can focus on coaching and employment support.

Youth Guarantee

Every 18-21-year-old in England will have access to an apprenticeship, quality training and education opportunities or help to find a job under a new ‘Youth Guarantee’.

This will include new partnerships with some of Britain's most iconic cultural and sporting organisations, including the Premier League, Channel 4 and the Royal Shakespeare Company, who will offer work or learning opportunities to inspire and upskill the next generation.

Alongside these vast opportunities comes a direct call for young people to take them up, so the Government will consider if any changes to benefit rules could support the Youth Guarantee, so that no young person is left behind. In return for new opportunities, young people will have a responsibility to engage with training or work that’s on offer.

An advisory panel also be set up to put young people at the heart of decision making. There will also be a disability panel set up to ensure the voices of disabled people are at the core of reforms.

Independent review

Poor workforce health imposes large costs on employers, so a new ‘Keep Britain Working’ review will soon be launched.

The review will consider how employers can recruit and retain employees with a health condition or disability, promote healthy workplaces, and support people to stay in or return to work from periods of sickness absence.

The White Paper is part of wider UK Government action to spread opportunity and fix the foundations of our economy. This includes launching Skills England to create a shared national plan to boost the nation’s skills, creating more good jobs through our modern Industrial Strategy, and strengthening employment rights through our Plan to Make Work Pay.