MP calls for school phone ban and wants parents to spend tech free hour each day with children
Don Valley Conservative MP described the ideas as “three simple steps” and added: “Smartphones are a wonderful invention but we need to control smartphones and not be controlled by them.
"Especially so with our children who can end up stuck to their screens.”
Mr Fletcher, a keen social media user, said: “I believe we can improve all our lives with three simple steps.”
They are:
1. Ban smartphones from all schools.
2. No social media until you are 16+.
3. Set an example and have at least one hour a day with our children with no smartphones.
“I set these out in a debate on this subject in Parliament today,” he added, and urged constituents to email him with their views.
