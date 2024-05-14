MP calls for school phone ban and wants parents to spend tech free hour each day with children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP has called for smartphones to be banned in schools, restrictions on children using social media until they are 16 and parents spending one tech free hour a day with their children.

Don Valley Conservative MP described the ideas as “three simple steps” and added: “Smartphones are a wonderful invention but we need to control smartphones and not be controlled by them.

"Especially so with our children who can end up stuck to their screens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fletcher, a keen social media user, said: “I believe we can improve all our lives with three simple steps.”

Nick Fletcher has outlined his views on smartphones in a debate in Parliament.

They are:

1. Ban smartphones from all schools.

2. No social media until you are 16+.

3. Set an example and have at least one hour a day with our children with no smartphones.