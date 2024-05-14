MP calls for school phone ban and wants parents to spend tech free hour each day with children

By Darren Burke
Published 14th May 2024, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster MP has called for smartphones to be banned in schools, restrictions on children using social media until they are 16 and parents spending one tech free hour a day with their children.

Don Valley Conservative MP described the ideas as “three simple steps” and added: “Smartphones are a wonderful invention but we need to control smartphones and not be controlled by them.

"Especially so with our children who can end up stuck to their screens.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher, a keen social media user, said: “I believe we can improve all our lives with three simple steps.”

Nick Fletcher has outlined his views on smartphones in a debate in Parliament.Nick Fletcher has outlined his views on smartphones in a debate in Parliament.
Nick Fletcher has outlined his views on smartphones in a debate in Parliament.

They are:

1. Ban smartphones from all schools.

2. No social media until you are 16+.

3. Set an example and have at least one hour a day with our children with no smartphones.

“I set these out in a debate on this subject in Parliament today,” he added, and urged constituents to email him with their views.

Related topics:DoncasterParliament

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.