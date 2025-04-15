Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morrison’s store in Doncaster has applied to the council’s licensing department requesting permission to sell alcohol for 24 hours daily.

The application for a Morrison’s Daily off-license on High Street in Barnby Dun, Doncaster, has received objections from the City of Doncaster Council’s environmental health teams and planning authority.

The business would like a 24-hour alcohol license, permitting the sale of alcohol from 00:00 to 00:00 seven-days-a-week.

Additionally, the application asks for a license to offer “late night refreshment” from 11pm to 5am Monday through Sunday.

A Morrison's Daily on High Street, Barnby Dun, is seeking permission from Doncaster Council to sell alcohol 24hours-a-day. | Morrisons

This refers to the sale of hot food and hot drinks, such as coffee machines or hot food counters.

Fiona Boothroyd, senior environmental health practitioner at the council, said her department objected to the application “on the grounds of public nuisance”.

She wrote: “My experience of complaints received about similar venues has led me to believe that the associated noise and disturbance caused to a quiet residential area created by cars and people coming and going at all hours of the night to purchase late night refreshments and alcohol would be significant.

“Additionally, there were conditions placed on the planning permission granted about the lighting for the signage being off by a particular time to prevent light nuisance to neighbouring residents. An open shop would want to be advertising by having the signage lit causing yet another source of nuisance.”

Within the application, it states CCTV systems at the premises will be maintained as part of measures to prevent crime and disorder in the area.

Notices requesting customers “respect the needs of local residents and businesses and leave the area quietly” will be “prominently displayed at all exits”, the application said.

The City of Doncaster Council licensing sub-committee will hear evidence on the application. | LDRS

Currently, the Morrison’s Daily’s license permits the sale of alcohol between 6am and 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Should the application be granted by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday, April 17, then the opening hours of the store would change to being open 24hours.

Further objections were received from Andrea Suddes, principal planning officer from Doncaster council.

She said: “The store is subject to a restrictive planning condition… that limits opening hours so as to protect the amenity of local residents. If the operator wants to increase these hours they need to apply for planning consent to vary these hours so that the LPA can re-consider the impact on local residents.”

This planning condition, decided in 2019, dictates that the store opening hours be limited to 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.