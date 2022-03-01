More than 50,000 Doncaster households could initially miss out on £150 Government council tax rebate

Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month, the £150 rebate is part of a package of support from the government designed to help ease the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Payments will be sent directly to those in the council tax bandings of A – D but 53,000 households – 36 per cent of homes – will not be able to get it right away.

Doncaster Council bosses have said those who do not have a direct debit with them should set one up before the April rebate to avoid delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Credit: Getty Images

DMBC are also developing an ‘application based process’ and ‘other processors to maximise take up’.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said: “The chancellor announced a £150 council tax rebate, this will be paid directly into the bank accounts of those with council tax bandings of A – D.

“A leaflet setting out eligibility will be provided to all households as part of the annual billing.

“Payments will be made into bank accounts where these details are known. For those that the council does not have bank details for, we will be developing an application based process and a range of other processes to maximise take up.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones

“There are currently 53,000 across Doncaster who do not pay by direct debit, I urge them to sign up for Direct Debit now to ensure the £150 rebate is paid to them in a timely manner.”

Coun Shaun Davies from the Local Government Association which represents local councils, said: “Having a direct debit set up will mean councils can automatically pay the £150 energy rebate straight into your bank account.

“It is quick and easy to set up to pay council tax by direct debit via your council’s website.