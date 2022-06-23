More than 500 children killed or injured on Doncaster’s roads since 2016

The figure reached a peak in 2019 where 111 children were killed or seriously injured but this fell to 85 in 2020 – a decrease of 23 per cent.

The figures, provided by Brake, the road safety charity, showcased the amount of children involved in road traffic collisions either as a pedestrian or while inside a vehicle across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Schoolchildren across the region took to the streets around their schools on Wednesday (June 22) to raise awareness of the need for safer journeys, as 28 children are killed or injured on the region’s roads every week.

85 children were injured or killed in Doncaster during 2020. A 23 per cent drop on the previous year.

Children took part in short, supervised walks at or around their schools and nurseries. They carried banners and posters provided by Brake to help raise awareness of the five things they need to help keep them safe near roads: footpaths, cycle paths, safe places to cross, slow traffic and clean traffic.

Some schools also ran special road-safety-themed assemblies, lessons and fun activities, using free resources from Brake and featuring Shaun the Sheep and his friends.

Latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show that 1,024 children under the age of 16 were killed or injured on Yorkshire and the Humber roads in 2020; an average taken from the last five years gives a figure of 1,469.

Although this is the lowest recorded number of child road casualties for the last five years, the charity said it reflects ‘lower levels of traffic on the roads in response to restrictions imposed during the pandemic’.

However, the region has seen a ‘continuing modest decline’ in child road casualties in recent years.

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said: “It’s every child’s right to be able to walk in their community without fear of traffic and pollution.

“It is vital that children can walk safely in the places where they live.