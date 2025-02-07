"Misogynistic" Tory mayor hope slammed over "derogatory" 'Rachel from accounts' jibe

An ex-Tory MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has been branded “misogynistic” and “derogatory” by his own supporters after dubbing Chancellor Rachel Reeves “Rachel from Accounts” – and has also come under fire for his continued praise of US president Donald Trump.

Under a Facebook post headed “Rachel from Accounts” he ranted: “So another Labour Cabinet Minister has come to Doncaster to express support for our beleaguered and increasingly desperate socialist Mayor. This time it’s the Chancellor. The very same person who’s ruined our economy with everything she touches.”

But the term – coined by opposition politicians after claims she had embellished her CV – drew anger from upset voters.

One told him: “A pretty misogynistic label there,” while another added: “Whilst I agree with much of what you say about Rachel Reeves I find the “Rachel from accounts” narrative extremely derogatory and unnecessary.

"Would the same references be made if she were a man?

"It’s still so hard as a woman to earn your place in a man’s world and rightly or wrongly she’s in a role that she has been given based on merit. Criticise her and her policies by all means but please don’t make it derogatory. Politics should be better than this.”

An unrepentant Mr Fletcher responded: “I take your point but as she has said herself she has been called far worse. Politics is a tough business and you do need to have a thick skin.”

Another replied: “Doesn't mean you should stoop to their level though. Lead by example.”

One of his supporters wrote: “You say very questionable things that make me really doubt your sincerity. This desperation to paint Labour as a terrible enemy and using derogatory language is I think working against you, as it's turning voters like me off.”

The former MP, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at last summer’s election, has also been criticised for his support for US president Donald Trump – in particulars his views on transgender issues.

One told him on his Facebook page: “I do wish you wouldn’t use Trump as someone to look up to.

"I was actually enjoying having you in my news feed as a political person I could respect – your frequent posts lauding Trump’s antics however are making me reconsider. This is not someone you should be praising.

"Step away from promoting him – it will do nothing but damage your hard won reputation.”

Another said: “By using Trump as an example means you are supporting a sex offender who treats women however he wants to, basically by grabbing them you know where. Trump is not someone to aspire to follow in the footsteps of, quite the opposite.”

Mr Fletcher responded: “I’m praising the fact that women and girls in the USA are having their rights restored. I want the same for women and girls in the UK. Women’s rights were hard fought for and need to be respected.”

The voter replied: “You can support our rights without using Trump as an example. All I see when I see you using Trump as an example is how he could just grab me you know where just because he can. It’s hurtful, upsetting, disrespectful and violates my rights as a female to have total control over my own body and who touches it.

“You have put up many posts about Trump and from a readers point of view it does kind of feel like you idolise him.

“You are a better person and politician than to use him as an example.”

“But it’s to Trump element I cannot get past. I just wish you had chosen a better person to be a role model for Doncaster other than Trump.”

Mr Fletcher, who admits that his mayoral campaign slogan “Make Doncaster Great Again” is a “direct copy” of Trump’s Make America Great Again message then doubled down and said: “I won’t change my campaign slogan though. We will #MakeDoncasterGreatAgain. We have to.”