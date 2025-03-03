Mayoral candidate says DRI could be rebuilt if "sick and evil" transgender "nonsense" stopped
Ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who has regularly spoken out against the transgender community, quoted a Daily Mail article saying that the NHS spends £100 million a year on transgender treatments.
A fuming Mr Fletcher wrote: “If we stopped paying for this nonsense now, we could use the £100million a year to build a new hospital.
“Starting today, it would pay for all the pre-construction phase, the build itself, fitting out, transfer from the existing site, and the demolition of DRI, ready for some new homes.
"In eight years, we would have a new hospital.
“The money and people that would flood in to work on this project would spend huge amounts while it was being built and would change our city forever.
“In addition, we would have saved thousands of young people from making life-changing decisions that will destroy their lives forever.
Sadly, we have a left-wing Labour Government, Labour MPs, and senior NHS staff who all have the same ideology.
"They believe that biology is wrong. They believe you can change sex whatever the science.
"They want to use your tax to pay for it — the very people who are paid to protect us and keep us healthy.
“Sick and evil beyond belief when that is imposed on vulnerable children whom they should be protecting not harming.
“If I'm elected Mayor, I will never stop trying for a new hospital or calling out the trans activists peddling an ideology that destroys our children’s futures forever. Not on my watch.”
Doncaster had been earmarked for a new hospital under the previous Conservative government – but despite pledges from ministers and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a new hospital, which was set to be built on a site near to Holmes Market in the city failed to materialise with the site remaining vacant.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust had its proposals for a new hospital rejected by the Government in 2022.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.