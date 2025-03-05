Mayor hope calls for de-pedestrianisation to allow cars back in Doncaster city centre
Ex-Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher shared a video outside the Mansion House in the High Street calling for a return of vehicles to open up the city for shoppers.
He said: “So what we need to do is open up these roads, open up the arteries to our city, make it so people can drop people off and drive through – and then guess what?
"People will get to see what our city is about and when we’ve got people in there, we’ll get shops open and we’ll get more people in.
"We should be proud of where we come from. We can Make Doncaster Great Again.”
Mr Fletcher, who is hoping to oust Labour’s Ros Jones, is also proposing two hours’ free parking in city centre car parks to draw shoppers in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.