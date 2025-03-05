Mayor hope calls for de-pedestrianisation to allow cars back in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Mar 2025

A former Conservative MP standing to become the mayor of Doncaster has called for the city’s streets to be de-pedestrianised and cars allowed back in to revive the shopping scene.

Ex-Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher shared a video outside the Mansion House in the High Street calling for a return of vehicles to open up the city for shoppers.

He said: “So what we need to do is open up these roads, open up the arteries to our city, make it so people can drop people off and drive through – and then guess what?

"People will get to see what our city is about and when we’ve got people in there, we’ll get shops open and we’ll get more people in.

Nick Fletcher wants Doncaster's streets to be de-pedestrianised to allow cars back into the city centre to boost the shopping scene.

"We should be proud of where we come from. We can Make Doncaster Great Again.”

Mr Fletcher, who is hoping to oust Labour’s Ros Jones, is also proposing two hours’ free parking in city centre car parks to draw shoppers in.

