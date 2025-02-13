Mayor announces £3 million to improve town centres across Doncaster

The mayor of Doncaster has announced a £3 million spending package to help improve and spruce up town centres across the city.

Ros Jones wants to use the cash to help revamp a string of places all over the city, including former mining viillages.

She said: “As part of my budget proposals which were agreed at cabinet yesterday, we allocated £3m for Neighbourhood Renewal to support regeneration of town centre high-streets across Doncaster such as Askern, Bentley and Conisbrough.

“Schemes will be drawn-up in consultation with local residents and businesses, with delivery over the next two years.

“High streets will see investment in areas such as shop frontage schemes, improved access to parks and green spaces, enhanced sports facilities, community events and new seating and public realm to give a few examples.”

The scheme is part of the mayor’s budget proposals for 2025/26.

They will be considered a meeting of full council on February 27.