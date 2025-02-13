Mayor announces £3 million to improve town centres across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:01 BST
The mayor of Doncaster has announced a £3 million spending package to help improve and spruce up town centres across the city.

Ros Jones wants to use the cash to help revamp a string of places all over the city, including former mining viillages.

She said: “As part of my budget proposals which were agreed at cabinet yesterday, we allocated £3m for Neighbourhood Renewal to support regeneration of town centre high-streets across Doncaster such as Askern, Bentley and Conisbrough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Schemes will be drawn-up in consultation with local residents and businesses, with delivery over the next two years.

Mayor Ros Jones has announced £3 million to improve town centres across Doncaster.placeholder image
Mayor Ros Jones has announced £3 million to improve town centres across Doncaster.

“High streets will see investment in areas such as shop frontage schemes, improved access to parks and green spaces, enhanced sports facilities, community events and new seating and public realm to give a few examples.”

The scheme is part of the mayor’s budget proposals for 2025/26.

They will be considered a meeting of full council on February 27.

Related topics:Ros JonesMayorDoncasterAskernConisbrough
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice