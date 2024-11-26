Mayor and Doncaster Council call on Government to review winter fuel payment scheme

The mayor of Doncaster and the city’s councillors from across all parties have joined forces calling on the Government to revisit means testing for winter fuel payments.

A motion was passed at the authority’s Full Council calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to revisit how the allowance is paid.

A decision by Labour to scrap the payment for thousands of pensioners sparked outrage earlier this year.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “We have called on UK government to reconsider its decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment.

"This follows my letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in September on behalf of me and my cabinet requesting Government revisit the decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment.

The agreed motion, passed with cross party support stated.

“This council resolves to fully support the efforts of Mayor Ros and her cabinet in requesting Government to revisit the decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment and to review the eligibility criteria in consultation with pensioners’ representative groups, and that due consideration should be given to protecting those pensioners on low incomes who may struggle with the cost of energy this winter."

The council also pledged to provide local support and added: “Whether this be through the Household Support Fund, Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme, Discretionary Housing Payments or our Local Assistance Scheme.

The council will also continue to work with local partners and charities, such as St Leger Homes, Age UK Doncaster and Citizens Advice Doncaster, to assist pensioners with navigating the means-testing process and to ensure they are able to access any benefits or grants they are entitled to.

And on promoting energy efficiecny, the mayor pledged the council will continue with Thermal and Energy Efficiency Works, providing free or subsidised energy-efficient improvements, such as insulation, for residents in need, including pensioners, to help reduce their long-term heating costs.

She added: “We also encourage the residents of Doncaster to check in on potentially vulnerable friends, neighbours and family members, directing them to relevant services if they are in need of support and we will continue to raise awareness through our existing public information campaign ‘Your Life Doncaster’ and Winter Booklet to inform residents, including pensioners about the support available to them.”

The motion also pledged to promote the council’s ‘Welcoming Spaces’ which provide a safe, warm, supportive space to help residents through the winter months, relieving some of the pressure to heat their home.

The spaces will also be equipped with information, support and advice to help throughout the winter months.

Added the Mayor: “The State Pension has increased by over £900 this year and projected to increase by over £470 next year and that this will be a real term rise of roughly £200 above inflation.

“By passing this motion, this Council demonstrates its commitment to supporting vulnerable residents, including pensioners in our community, ensuring they are not left behind by recent policy changes, and taking proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of these changes.”