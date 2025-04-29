Man arrested for shouting abuse at Doncaster mayoral candidate Richie Vallance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after shouting abuse at Doncaster mayoral candidate Richie Vallance.

Police were called to Clock Corner yesterday afternoon where Mr Vallance, one of 12 candidates in Thursday’s mayoral race, was addressing voters from his mobility scooter using a megaphone.

He later uploaded a 46 minute video of the incident to YouTube which showed him caught him in a confrontation with a man on a bicycle, with the pair exchanging words in a fiery bust-up.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.10pm yesterday (Monday 28 April), we responded to reports of a concern for safety for a man at Baxter Gate in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man was shouting abuse at and intimidating a 44-year-old man.

“Officers attended and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

In a statement, Mr Vallance said: “Yesterday, while campaigning peacefully at Clock Corner, I was once again subjected to violence and humiliation because of my disability.

"I was verbally heckled by an individual mocking my mobility and appearance.

"When I tried to ignore it, the situation escalated. The heckler incited others nearby to join in, and soon I found myself surrounded — verbally abused, mobility-scooter shamed, fat-shamed, and physically attacked.

“This was not an isolated incident. It is the third time during this campaign that I have been targeted, and yet there has been no meaningful response from those who are supposed to protect public safety.”

“It took over half an hour for South Yorkshire Police to arrive.

By that point, the damage was done — and the bystander response was appallingly limited. Only a few brave individuals intervened while many others turned away, allowing antisocial, intoxicated behaviour to dominate the town centre.”

“Yesterday, I was made to feel isolated, humiliated, and unsafe in my own home town.

“This cannot be allowed to continue — not for me, not for anyone.”

The full list of canidates for Doncaster’s mayoral election is (current mayor in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)