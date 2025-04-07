"Let's take our town back together," says independent mayoral candidate Richie Vallance
Richie Vallance, one of 12 candidates fighting to become the city’s mayor in the May 1 poll, has said Doncaster is “a hollow shell of what it once was” and added: “Doncaster’s story doesn’t have to end like this.”
Some of his key pledges involve a tram or monorail connection for the city, establishing a people’s panel to help the council make key decisions, clamping down on anti-social behaviour and building a new hospital.
In a lengthy outline of his manifesto in a post on Facebook, he said: “I’m Richie Vallance – a true Doncastrian.
“I was raised on the estates of Hyde Park, Hexthorpe, Balby, and the town flats.
"We didn’t have much growing up - sometimes we were scrapping over socks in the morning — but we had heart, grit, and each other. That’s what community looked like.
“We built dens in derelict buildings, swam in canals, climbed rooftops, dared and defended each other. No babysitters needed — we looked out for our own. Doncaster raised me, tough and loyal, and “I’ll never forget that.
“I’ve seen this town at its best — and its worst. I watched our iconic buildings burn. I saw corruption in the Donnygate scandal. I’ve watched our heritage get sold off, and our town centre rot into a hollow shell of what it once was — pigeon-infested ruins and soulless car parks.
The estates are forgotten. Ordinary people silenced. Our working-class voice ignored. But Doncaster’s story doesn’t have to end like this.
“I’m not here for power. I’m not a party puppet. I’m running because I care. Because I know what it’s like to be knocked down and counted out. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve fought my demons, taken my knocks — but I got back up every time.
“I’m standing as an Independent because no party owns me. My only loyalty is to you. I’ve got no millionaire donors, no media machine. I’ve got roots, fight, and a vision for change.
“I’m real. I’m rough around the edges. But I won’t lie to you.”
He said he will introduce a “people’s panel” to review major council decisions, adding “no more closed doors” and will launch a Town Centre Deep Clean Task Force to “pressure wash pavements, clear bins, remove chewing gum and pigeon mess.”
Other moves include restoring and reopening public toilets and seating and bringing back seasonal markets and community-run events.
He says he will lobby for a new ring road to ease road problems, rebuildSt George’s Bridge access to improve traffic flow and commission a feasibility study for a Doncaster tram or monorail line — “connecting estates to the town centre, Amazon, B&Q, and the hospital.”
He also wants to “bring back bobbies on the beat who know the estates,” and to enforce a Public Behaviour Order for the town centre saying he will have “zero tolerance for dealing, spice use, or harassment.”
Another pledge includes opening youth centres and 24/7 safe hubs on every major estate — “run by real people, not out-of-touch suits.”
He added: “Nobody knows what the council’s doing — and they don’t want us to.
"I’ll publish all council meeting minutes, expenditure, and land ownership maps, mandate live Q&A sessions with the mayor every month, open to the public and streamed online.
"I’ll personally donate 70% of my mayoral salary to youth outreach and addiction recovery services and crap chauffeur cars and luxury budgets — I’ll stick to my mobility scooter and bus pass.”
He added: I won’t be a career politician — I’ll be your voice, not your ruler.
"I will work with the people — not over them.
“If you don’t trust me — that’s your right. Vote "None of the Above".
“But if you’re tired of being ignored, if you’re sick of seeing Doncaster left to rot, if you want to take back your town from the same old games and the same tired parties, then give me a chance.
“I’m not perfect. I’m not polished.
“But I’m a lad from the flats who loves this town — and wants better for it.
“Let’s take our town back — together.”
“I love Doncaster. And I’m not ashamed to shout about it. But loving something means fighting for it — even when it’s hard.
“This isn’t about left or right. It’s not red or blue. This is about Doncaster. Raw, real, and ready for change.
“So don’t just vote. Join me. Shout louder. Speak prouder.
“Let’s Make Doncaster… Doncaster. Finally.”
