'Labour treats working class with contempt:" Young Doncaster Conservative says party has ruined town

Proud Tory Olivia Essem, 22, says that people should follow Conservative policy of working hard to get what they want rather than relying on hand-outs and has also taken a swipe at what she describes as ‘woke politics.’

Ms Essem, who stood in the Hatfield Ward at the Doncaster Council elections in May but lost out to Labour, says voters in Doncaster are deserting Labour in droves.

In an interview with the Daily Express, she said: “My opposition to Labour stems from how the local Labour Council has been in Doncaster.

Olivia Essem says the Labour Party has destroyed Doncaster.

“I do not believe that they have helped Doncaster the way that they should have. I have seen our town centre decline, and I have always thought, if they cannot run a local council, what hope does the wider party have in government?

“It was also difficult to be inspired by Ed Milliband as Labour leader when he has been an MP in Doncaster but, in my opinion, he has not done much for the local area.

“I think Labour treat the people they are supposed to represent, the working class, with contempt.

“On one hand you have the Tories who tell people like me that you can achieve anything if you work hard, and on the other hand you have Labour who I feel make excuses instead.

“I do not want to be told that I am unlikely to succeed because of my background, I want to be part of a party that believes in me instead.

“As a firm believer in a hand up, not a hand out, I also think that Labour has a tendency to just throw money at problems without addressing the root causes. I also do not think the current Labour Party has Britain’s best interests at heart.

“It’s important to me to see that a political party is proud of the country they are trying to be in charge of.