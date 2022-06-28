Jobs available to tackle homelessness in Doncaster as applicants ‘don’t need prior experience’ to apply

St Leger Homes bosses have said extra resources to tackle the problem across Doncaster with new vacancies in their homelessness team.

The provider is looking for Doncaster residents to step up to the roles and want to hear from interested candidates.

The advert says applicants don’t need to have any qualifications, or previous experience working with people who are homeless – just a ‘passion for helping others, a patient and understanding attitude and the ability to work in a fast-paced and challenging environment’.

More jobs are being made available to help with homelessness in the city. Credit: George Torr/LDRS

On Wednesday, July 6, St Leger Homes will be holding a recruitment event in the Players’ Lounge at Doncaster Rovers’ Ecopower Stadium, between 3pm and 9pm.

Staff members will be on hand to help potential applicants apply and answer any questions they may have about the opportunities and their work tackling homelessness and rough sleeping.

Dave Richmond, chief executive of St Leger Homes, said: “Homelessness is something that can affect anyone, particularly in these economically challenging times.

“Both St Leger Homes and Doncaster Council have a strong focus on working with people affected to find ways to prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place and helping them stay in their homes wherever possible.

“This is an amazing opportunity to change people’s lives for the better by providing practical support and care at a time in someone’s life when they are in greatest need of help.

“Even if you’ve never thought about a career in housing before, helping people facing homelessness, we’d love to hear from you.

"There are many different roles on offer and our staff would love to help you find something that meets your skills and abilities.”

If you would like to attend the recruitment event, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or calling 01302 735274.