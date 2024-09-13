Jail guard turned Doncaster MP pays tribute to prison service in first Commons speech

A former jail guard turned Doncaster MP has paid tribute to the prison service, her former colleagues and ex-city MP Baroness Winterton in her debut House of Commons speech.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson also spoke of her pride in Doncaster’s heritage, her pledges to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport – and even her predecessor’s shoe collection in a debate paying tribute to murdered Southend Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death in 2021.

She said: “It is a great source of personal pride for me to be one of only two prison officers elected to Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to acknowledge my former colleagues in His Majesty’s Prison Service across the country, who are doing an incredibly difficult job in increasingly difficult circumstances.

Sally Jameson paid tribute to former prison colleagues and predecessor Baroness Winterton in her debut Commons speech.

"For too long, the work of prison staff has gone unnoticed and without reference to the outside world, and I am determined to change this with my election to this House.

“I want to pay tribute to the prisons in my area, starting with HMP Doncaster in my own constituency.

" I pay tribute to HMP Lindholme, and to HMP and YOI Hatfield, in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally – I am saving the best till last – I pay tribute to the staff at HMP and YOI Moorland, where it has been a privilege to serve for over six years with some of the bravest and most dedicated people I have ever met.

"They take on workplace challenges that most could not bear to think of. No matter what danger you are in, they are by your side.

"In moments of peril, you know that you do not need to look behind your shoulder to see what is there, because your colleagues have always got your back.

"To work in a place that is fraught with so many dangers and so many difficulties, and still to feel safe, is a testament to the people with whom you work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today I pay tribute to the prison staff at HMP and YOI Moorland for their commitment to our service and for their friendship, which will stay with me throughout my time in this House and, indeed, for the rest of my life.”

She added: “It was the honour of my life to be elected to represent Doncaster Central—my home, the place where I was born, and a place I care deeply about. Doncaster’s industrial history is one of transformation and innovation, shaping us into the town, and now city, that we are today.

"During the industrial revolution we became renowned for railway manufacturing. We built iconic trains like the Mallard and the Flying Scotsman, which are still a source of great pride. We also have a long and deep mining history, which has significantly shaped our local economy, community and heritage.

"From our racecourse, where the St Leger festival takes place this weekend—that is a quick plug—to our beautiful Mansion House and our sensational market, we may be a new city, but we have a long and rich history, which makes me proud to say that I am from Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we have much to be proud of, I must also recognise that Doncaster has faced a number of challenges over the past 14 years, with cuts to local government and a number of broken promises.

“I am determined to work alongside our fantastic council leadership, Mayor Ros Jones and Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, the brilliant Doncaster Chamber, and my parliamentary colleagues across the city as we work to get our airport reopened and ensure that it thrives, and to get the health service and hospital that we so desperately need and deserve.

“I could not let this speech pass without paying tribute to my incredible predecessor, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster.

"Baroness Winterton is a formidable politician, an incredible woman and a dear friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doncaster is a better place for having had Baroness Winterton as our MP for 27 years, and while I know that I will never be able to live up to her legendary shoe collection, I hope that I am able to continue her legacy of service to the people of Doncaster Central and to this House.”

She added: “I will ensure that I use every day during my time in this House to speak up and be a part of the change that the new Government will bring, to serve my constituents in Doncaster Central and to bring the prosperity, public services and progress that we deserve.”