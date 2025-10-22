Increase in university tuition fees is good thing, says Doncaster councillor - here's why

Doncaster Town ward Labour councillor Rob Dennis.

University tuition fees are increasing – here is why this is good.

The Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, announced that university tuition fees would rise from £9,535 this academic year to over £9,900 in academic year 26-27.

Here is why this is a good thing.

Universities are experiencing a financial sustainability crisis.

Finanicial position of English universities.

During 24/25, four in ten Higher Education providers expected to run an in-year deficit.

Universities across England are announcing redundancies, course closures, reducing research investments and cutting back on building works.

This includes Sheffield Hallam and University of Sheffield University, whose staff earlier this month voted in favour of strike action in disputes over job cuts, working conditions and workloads.

University public income predominantly comes from government-backed student loans.

Real income of UK higher education providers.

The student then has a repayment term for the loan directly linked to their future income for a certain number of years, after which their loan is wiped clean. Students starting university this year will pay back their loan for 40 years, with only 56% of students expected to pay their loan back over 40 years.

The average debt a student will accumulate is around £53,000 for a 3-year course plus a maintenance loan.

In 2011, university tuition fees were capped at £3,290 per year.

This infamously rose under the Coalition Government to £9,000 per year in 2012.

Substantial increase in fee income.

Fees were increased to £9,250 in 2017. Then rose last year to £9,535.

Between 2012 and 2024, tuition fees rose by just 6%, while average UK earnings rose 43% and electricity costs rose 148%.

With the cost to deliver courses rising due the cost of living and minimal tuition fee increases, universities became increasingly reliant on attracting international students.

International student fees are not regulated in the same way as “home” student fees, and in 23-24, were £22,200 per year on average.

The Sunak Government made changes to UK immigration rules which meant that international students face tougher rules for bringing dependents (spouses/children) with them whilst they study.

In March 2024, granted sponsored student visas for the previous year were 432,225, this dropped in March 2025 to 403,000, in part due to the changes to immigration rules on dependents.

A realistic prospect is that some universities will fail and have to close.

In September, a “super university” was announced as Universities of Kent and Greenwich will merge in Autumn 2026, sharing teaching staff, administration and ancillary services between the two institutions, as the University of Kent was on “the brink of insolvency”.

Fee increases from next academic year will be welcomed by universities, as well as the commitment for fees to increase based on inflation.

While politically these announcements may not be popular, they are aimed at providing financial backing to universities who may otherwise close their doors to future students. This is of course still a potential outcome for some universities.

Another major announcement from the Education Secretary was that maintenance loans, government funded loans to pay for everyday living while at university, will also increase each year linked to inflation and time bound for 40 years.

Going to university is increasingly expensive, as university-owned and private rented accommodation costs have increased as well as some areas having a scarcity of accommodation. The increase in maintenance loans goes some way to help with these costs.

The Prime Minister has set a new target for 67% of people under 25 to go to university, further education, or study a gold standard apprenticeship, moving from the previous target of 50% of the age bracket going to university.

In Doncaster, we do not have a world-class university, but we do have Doncaster College and their University Centre – providing a suite of Apprenticeships, Further, Higher Education and technical courses, with embedded links to local employers.

They provide support to Club Doncaster Sports College and their sports and fitness programmes at Further and Higher Education level.

The “good thing” these announcements have done is to bring about a national conversation about “what is the best choice for an 18-year-old?”.