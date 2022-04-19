In the first of this series, analysis shows how often the Labour MP for Doncaster North has voted, how many debates he has taken part in, and how many parliamentary questions he has asked since the last general election.

The figures, from the House of Commons Library, show the activities of MPs between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7 this year.

Of the 491 votes over this time, Ed Miliband, who serves as Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero, recorded 347 ayes or noes.

He recorded no vote, or abstained, on 144 occasions – giving the Yorkshire and The Humber representative a participation rate of 71 per cent.

But this was below the average for all UK politicians who have sat in the House of Commons since the election (excluding the Speakers) of 81 per cent.

Several MPs had participation rates as high as 95 per cent, while Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope voted in just 36 per cent of divisions.

The Conservatives had the highest average rate of 86 per cent, while Alba's two Scottish MPs had the lowest – just 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, Labour had an overall rate of 77 per cent.

Since the last election, Mr Miliband, aged 52, has taken part in 57 debates, speaking a total of 58,797 words.

By comparison, the average MP has spoken 44,530 words over the same period, Boris Johnson around 394,000 and Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon 560,000.

The figures also show Ed Miliband, who was elected to his seat on May 5, 2005, has asked 41 Parliamentary Questions since the last election.

These are put formally to a government minister about a matter they are responsible for – to seek information or to press for action from the Government.

This included 18 put to a government minister in person, nine in writing and 11 topical questions – those asked during the last 15 minutes of most ministerial question sessions.

And he asked three during Prime Minister's Questions – the weekly session when the PM faces scrutiny in the House.