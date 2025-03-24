Immigrants not to blame for crisis meeting to be held in Doncaster tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

A public meeting to discuss how immigrants are not to blame for the current crisis will be held in Doncaster tonight.

The meeting, which has been organised by revolutionary socialist organisation Counterfire, will be held at the C-View Centre in Church View, behind Doncaster Minster, from 7pm.

Guest speaker at tonight’s event, organised by the group’s Doncaster branch will be York College’s Sean Ledwith.

