Immigrants not to blame for crisis meeting to be held in Doncaster tonight
A public meeting to discuss how immigrants are not to blame for the current crisis will be held in Doncaster tonight.
The meeting, which has been organised by revolutionary socialist organisation Counterfire, will be held at the C-View Centre in Church View, behind Doncaster Minster, from 7pm.
Guest speaker at tonight’s event, organised by the group’s Doncaster branch will be York College’s Sean Ledwith.
Further details about the meeting and Counterfire are available via the Counterfire website, which can be found HERE
