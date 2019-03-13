How Sheffield and South Yorkshire MPs voted in tonight’s no-deal Brexit vote

MPs have voted to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement – here is how all of Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s MPs voted in tonight’s vote.

Theresa May said there was a ‘clear majority’ against a no-deal Brexit but the ‘legal default’ was that the UK would leave without a deal on March 29 if no deal is reached.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to MPs in the House of Commons.

MPs will now get a vote on delaying Brexit on Thursday, the prime minister said.

Here is how all MPs in the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area voted.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – AYE

Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – AYE

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – AYE

Jared O’Mara, Sheffield Hallam – AYE

Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – AYE

Gill Furniss, Brightside and Hillsborough – AYE

Sarah Champion, Rotherham – AYE

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne – AYE

Sir Kevin Barron, Rother Valley – NO VOTE RECORDED

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North – AYE

Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central – NO VOTE RECORDED

Caroline Flint, Don Valley – AYE

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley – AYE

John Mann, Bassetlaw – NO VOTE RECORDED