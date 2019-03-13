How Sheffield and South Yorkshire MPs voted in tonight’s no-deal Brexit vote

MPs have voted to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement – here is how all of Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s MPs voted in tonight’s vote.
Theresa May said there was a ‘clear majority’ against a no-deal Brexit but the ‘legal default’ was that the UK would leave without a deal on March 29 if no deal is reached.
MPs will now get a vote on delaying Brexit on Thursday, the prime minister said.
Here is how all MPs in the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area voted.
Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – AYE
Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – AYE
Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – AYE
Jared O’Mara, Sheffield Hallam – AYE
Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – AYE
Gill Furniss, Brightside and Hillsborough – AYE
Sarah Champion, Rotherham – AYE
John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne – AYE
Sir Kevin Barron, Rother Valley – NO VOTE RECORDED
Ed Miliband, Doncaster North – AYE
Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central – NO VOTE RECORDED
Caroline Flint, Don Valley – AYE
Dan Jarvis, Barnsley – AYE
John Mann, Bassetlaw – NO VOTE RECORDED