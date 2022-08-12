GMB union call on ministers to hand money to South Yorkshire in order to buy Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GMB said ministers previously provided money to Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchan in order for him to purchase Teesside International Airport from Peel, the same owners as DSA in 2019.

The union said thousands of jobs and £55 million each year into the local economy is at risk if the airport closes.

The calls come as union officials, workers and politicians are set to hold a rally in Doncaster against the potential closure of the airport.

A rally is being held in Doncaster around the future of DSA on August 13. Credit: George Torr/LDRS

Union officials, which represent staff at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, are calling for national government, local councils, and the South Yorkshire mayor to consider all options to save the airport, including public investment in the site.

Peel previously said that DSA is ‘commercially unviable’ and blamed Covid-19 and Wizz Air withdrawing their base from Doncaster in recent months for the predicament.Sarah Barnes, GMB regional organiser, said: “Government inaction, when jobs are on the line, is unacceptable. We know the money can be found, as a Conservative mayor was given the money by a Conservative UK government to buy Teesside airport.

“So why aren’t they offering the same for Doncaster? £55 million each year into the local economy, 800 jobs directly and thousands indirectly are on the line, as well as the holiday dreams of thousands of holidaying families.

“We need to see the government step in quickly and commit money to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. That’s the best way we can secure its long-term future.”

The rally will take place at 1pm on Saturday, August 13, on Market Place, Doncaster town centre, with GMB Reps, Mayor Oliver Coppard, MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Regional Secretary Hazel Nolan speaking.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the review into the future of the airport will be concerning for passengers and workers, and the Government is in close contact with the airport to understand its plans.

“While this will be a commercial decision for the owners of the airport, we hope they conclude after consultation with stakeholders that there is a viable aviation future for the airport.