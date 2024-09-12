Getting airport opened "number one priority" says MP as Government backs plan

A Doncaster MP says getting Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opened is his “number one priority” after he gained backed from the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher raised the matter in a speech in the Commons and later said: “Today I took the opportunity to ask the Government for its support in our ongoing efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"I was pleased to receive confirmation from the Minister that the Government supports our work on this and happy with her acknowledgement of the progress we've already made, including securing the new lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting our airport reopened is my number one priority, and I will be continuing to do all I can to keep pushing this in the right direction.

Doncaster MP Lee PItcher raised the issue of Doncaster Sheffield Airport in the Commons.

"The airport is vital to the success not just of our constituency, but the wider region, and I will continue to fight for this every single day until the planes are back in the sky.”

Questiong Commons Leader Lucy Powell, he asked: “Will my Right Hon. Friend confirm that the Government will continue to work with me, Mayor Ros (Jones) and Doncaster City Council and others to support progress with its reopening?

In response, she told Mr Pitcher: “He has been a real leader on the issue of reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and I know that progress is being made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 125-year lease has been agreed, and I very much look forward to the progress that he and Mayor Ros will continue to make in once again getting planes flying over Doncaster.”

City of Doncaster Council agreed a 125-year lease with airport owners Peel earlier this year, with an operator for the airport set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The airport, which first opened at the former RAF Finningley air base in 2005, closed in November 2022 after owners Peel declared it unprofitable.

But following the bombshell announcement, politicians from all sides have fought for its re-opening with more than 100,000 people signing a petition calling for to be brought back into use.

Airline operator TUI has expressed a strong interest in returning to DSA with hopes of global flights once the airport is back up and running.