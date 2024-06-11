General election debate to take place at Crown Hotel in Bawtry
and live on Freeview channel 276
A local general election debate between candidates in the Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme constituency is set to take place today (11 June).
The event will be hosted at The Crown Hotel in Bawtry from 6pm.
While the event was initially ticketed, hotel owners have increased capacity to allow for walk-ins until the venue is full.
Several questions have been gathered from residents which to be asked during the debate.
The Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme constituency replaces the former Don Valley seat, which was previously represented by Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.
All five candidates have been invited to attend the debate.
Candidates are Nick Fletcher (Conservatives), Lee Pitcher (Labour), Paul David Garrett (Green) Nicola Jane Turner (Liberal Democrats), Irwen Martin (Reform UK) and Michael John Longfellow (Climate Party).
