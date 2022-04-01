Funding will provide new CCTV and lighting planned for this Doncaster park

More than £120,000 will be allocated to install improved lighting and CCTV systems at Edenthorpe Park.

Around £6,000 of the bill is money from a housing developer as part of an agreed Section 106 order which goes towards community improvements. The project has the backing of both ward councillors and community groups.

As part of the grant agreement, the council had to place an order for the new CCTV and lighting by the end of March in order not lose out on the cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Far Field park in Edenthorpe will get new CCTV and lighting as part of grant funding from the Home Office

Doncaster Council received notification from the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) that the borough would receive £115,000.00 of funding from the third round of the Home Office Safer Streets fund.

Doncaster was part of a countywide bid with Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley councils, South Yorkshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Each local authority area put forward a community park to act as a pilot for an innovative approach to install improved lighting and CCTV.

Salma Rashid, stronger communities coordinator at Doncaster Council, said: “Utilising this additional grant funding in this way would enable the council and partners the ability to support local initiatives and activities and respond to emerging priorities and challenges.

“It would also enable the Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership to continue to tackle the key priorities identified in the Community Strategy.

“The Section 106 money is being used to bolster external funding for a lighting and CCTV installation scheme too.

“Being unable to utilise this fund will impact on the lighting aspect of this scheme which has the aim to protect vulnerable people; reduce anti-social behaviour and add to confidence of women and girls to use the local amenity.”

The Home Office funding is part of a strategy to make women and girls feel safer in public spaces.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Making the streets a safer place for women and girls is a top priority for me.