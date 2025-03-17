Fuming owner blasts Doncaster Tory mayoral candidate over shop selfie

The owner of a Doncaster shop has hit out at a Conservative candidate bidding to be the city’s mayor after he posed for a photo outside his shop.

Former Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher has spent the last week delivering copies of his manifesto to shops and businesses across Doncaster ahead of the mayoral election on May 1.

But when the owner of one Cantley shop spotted a photo of Mr Fletcher smiling outside his store, he took to Facebook to take a swipe at the politician.

A spokesperson for Cantley DIY and More, which is based in Everingham Road posted: “You might see this photo on Facebook.

"This post is to let you know that we do not endorse the Conservative Party in any shape or form, especially this bloke.”

Responding to a customer who asked about the pic, he replied: “He was with two others but surely they should ask before taking pics - I told him I’m a member of the Labour Party and to leave - looks like he got his own back.”

Mr Fletcher has been delivering the glossy, 30 page manifesto to scores of shops all over the city as he bids to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the poll later this year.

Mayor Jones is bidding for a fourth term, but faces challenges from Mr Fletcher, Reform, the Green Party and a number of other candidates.

Full details of this year’s Doncaster mayoral election are available HERE, along with a full list of candidates.