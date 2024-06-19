Full list of candidates for the Town ward by-election

By Shannon Mower
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
The candidate list for an upcoming Doncaster Council by-election has been announced.

On 4 July, residents of the Town ward will be able to elect a new councillor in a local by-election.

It falls on the same day as the nationwide general election, meaning that ward residents will be eligible to elect a councillor and an MP for the Doncaster Central constituency at the same time.

A by-election was called in the ward last month following the resignation of Labour councillor Jake Kearsley.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.Doncaster Council Civic Office.
Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Following the nomination deadline earlier this month, a full list of candidates has been announced.

Candidates are as follows:

  • Rob Dennis – Labour Party
  • Dene Flannigan – Conservative Party
  • Julie Buckley – Green Party
  • Surjit Singh Duhre – Reform UK
  • Nikki McDonald – Independent

Town has been represented by three Labour councillors since it was formed in 2017.

The elected councillor will work alongside coun Dave Shaw and Gemma Cobby in the ward.

