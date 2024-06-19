Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The candidate list for an upcoming Doncaster Council by-election has been announced.

On 4 July, residents of the Town ward will be able to elect a new councillor in a local by-election.

It falls on the same day as the nationwide general election, meaning that ward residents will be eligible to elect a councillor and an MP for the Doncaster Central constituency at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A by-election was called in the ward last month following the resignation of Labour councillor Jake Kearsley.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Following the nomination deadline earlier this month, a full list of candidates has been announced.

Candidates are as follows:

Rob Dennis – Labour Party

Dene Flannigan – Conservative Party

Julie Buckley – Green Party

Surjit Singh Duhre – Reform UK

Nikki McDonald – Independent

Town has been represented by three Labour councillors since it was formed in 2017.