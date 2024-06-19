Full list of candidates for the Town ward by-election
On 4 July, residents of the Town ward will be able to elect a new councillor in a local by-election.
It falls on the same day as the nationwide general election, meaning that ward residents will be eligible to elect a councillor and an MP for the Doncaster Central constituency at the same time.
A by-election was called in the ward last month following the resignation of Labour councillor Jake Kearsley.
Following the nomination deadline earlier this month, a full list of candidates has been announced.
Candidates are as follows:
- Rob Dennis – Labour Party
- Dene Flannigan – Conservative Party
- Julie Buckley – Green Party
- Surjit Singh Duhre – Reform UK
- Nikki McDonald – Independent
Town has been represented by three Labour councillors since it was formed in 2017.
The elected councillor will work alongside coun Dave Shaw and Gemma Cobby in the ward.
