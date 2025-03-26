From model to mayor hope: Doncaster Reform candidate's raunchy pictures

This is Doncaster Reform mayoral candidate Alexander Jones as you’ve never seen him before – in a string of sizzling poses as a male model.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He donned a stylish suit for his unveiling alongside Reform’s other candidates who are standing for City of Doncaster Council elections on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But foreign exchange trader Mr Jones, who had originally announced he was running for Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward isn’t averse to stripping off for his other career as a male model.

Male model Alexander Jones has been selected as Reform UK's candidate for the Doncaster mayoral election. (Photos: Alexander Jones/Facebook).

In a recent advert for the Velvet Wine Co, he stripped off his shirt for a sultry black and white pose, sipping a glass of wine.

He also regularly posts photos and videos of his gym workouts and toned physqiue on Facebook and in another ad for coffee firm Mugged Up, he can be seen dressed in a snazzy suit and lifting a mug of coffee.

The local entrepreneur is described “as a proud Yorkshireman and was born and raised in Bessacarr. He has had a successful career, working in property before founding his own forex trading business alongside his modelling career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farage said: “I am delighted to announce Alexander as our candidate for Mayor of Doncaster.

"Alexander understands the challenges faced by local people having lived here all his life. He is young, energetic and exactly what’s needed to get Doncaster back on track.”

Mr Jones said: “Growing up in Doncaster showed me how our communities can be forgotten and failed by politicians who promise much but deliver little.

"Doncaster has huge potential, and I am confident that I can unlock it and deliver the opportunities and investment local people deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A vote for Labour or the Conservatives in this election is a vote for more of the same complacency and decay that has held Doncaster back for years. Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”

Details of all candidates HERE