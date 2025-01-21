Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former MP Nick Fletcher yesterday took to social media to welcome Donald Trump as the new USA President.

Trump, aged 78, was inaugurated in the US Capitol building in Washington DC making him the 47th president. A member of the Republican Party, he previously served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

Nick Fletcher, former MP who is running for the position as Doncaster Mayor, showed his support from Trump, he said: “EXCEPTIONAL. The war on the west is over. Common sense will now prevail.

“Donald Trump’s inauguration speech was exceptional and inspirational.

“National emergency on borders. Deportation of illegals. War on the gangs. America First. Only two genders. To stop teaching our children to be ashamed of their past. Treat everyone equally, but where meritocracy always wins through. Free speech restored.

“Put the patriotism back in being American. Leaders across the world better wake up.

“We need a new Government in the UK but for now a new Mayor in Doncaster will be a great start.

“God bless America. God bless the UK and God bless Doncaster.

“We will make Doncaster great again.”