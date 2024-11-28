Former Doncaster MP confirms he will be standing as Conservative mayoral candidate
Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, has long hinted that he would stand at next May’s contest to select a new mayor of Doncaster.
In a short message shared to his Facebook page, the former Don Valley MP said: “Well, I’m delighed to have been selected to be the Conservative Mayoral candidate for next year’s election.
"I’ll be out campaigning hard, it will be great to see you all and together, we can make Doncaster great again.”
Mr Fletcher, who represented the Don Valley constituency between 2019 and this summer’s poll, stood for the Tories in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, where Labour’s Mr Pitcher triumphed with a 2,311 majority.
Since then Mr Fletcher had strongly hinted that he would stand against incumbent mayor Ros Jones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.