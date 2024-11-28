Former Doncaster MP confirms he will be standing as Conservative mayoral candidate

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2024, 19:52 BST

A former Doncaster Conservative MP has ended months of speculation to confirm that he will be standing as the party’s candidate at next year’s mayoral election.

Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, has long hinted that he would stand at next May’s contest to select a new mayor of Doncaster.

In a short message shared to his Facebook page, the former Don Valley MP said: “Well, I’m delighed to have been selected to be the Conservative Mayoral candidate for next year’s election.

"I’ll be out campaigning hard, it will be great to see you all and together, we can make Doncaster great again.”

Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is bidding to become the city's mayor.
Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is bidding to become the city's mayor.

Mr Fletcher, who represented the Don Valley constituency between 2019 and this summer’s poll, stood for the Tories in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, where Labour’s Mr Pitcher triumphed with a 2,311 majority.

Since then Mr Fletcher had strongly hinted that he would stand against incumbent mayor Ros Jones.

