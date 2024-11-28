Former Doncaster MP confirms he will be standing as Conservative mayoral candidate

A former Doncaster Conservative MP has ended months of speculation to confirm that he will be standing as the party’s candidate at next year’s mayoral election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, has long hinted that he would stand at next May’s contest to select a new mayor of Doncaster.

In a short message shared to his Facebook page, the former Don Valley MP said: “Well, I’m delighed to have been selected to be the Conservative Mayoral candidate for next year’s election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ll be out campaigning hard, it will be great to see you all and together, we can make Doncaster great again.”

Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher is bidding to become the city's mayor.

Mr Fletcher, who represented the Don Valley constituency between 2019 and this summer’s poll, stood for the Tories in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, where Labour’s Mr Pitcher triumphed with a 2,311 majority.

Since then Mr Fletcher had strongly hinted that he would stand against incumbent mayor Ros Jones.